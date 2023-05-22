By Scott Reid

Polling company says the number of people who say the UK was right to leave has fallen to its lowest level

A new poll suggests that British voters fear Brexit has been "more of a failure" than a success.

Speaking on the BBC's Newsnight show last week, former UKIP leader and Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage expressed his frustrations with how things had gone.

He started a sentence with the words "Brexit has failed..." though was interrupted by the interviewer before he could finish what he was saying.

However, he also said: "We've not delivered on Brexit and the Tories have let us down very, very badly."

And polling suggests the British public agrees that things have not gone as well as they could, raising the question of whether the nation is having some "Bregrets".

The YouGov poll shows that 62% of those asked agree with the statement that Brexit has been more of a failure than a success, with only 9% considering it "more of a success". A further 20% describe it as neither, while the remaining 9% are unsure.

Remain voters, perhaps predictably, overwhelmingly feel that Brexit has been a failure, with 89% agreeing with the "more of a failure" statement. However, even among Brexit voters, 37% see it as a more of a failure, 35% seeing it as neither a failure or a success and 20% currently considering it more of a success.

Most Leave voters have pinned the blame on the current Conservative government. A total of 75% say "Brexit had the potential to be a success but the implementation of it by this and/or previous governments made it a fail".

However, most who consider Brexit to be more of a failure think it was doomed from the start. A total of 56% say "Brexit was always going to be a failure, and there was nothing any government could do to make it a success". This includes 77% of Remain voters who consider Brexit to be more of a failure.

It raises the question of whether the UK is suffering from "Bregret". The number of people who feel the nation was right to vote to leave in 2016 has fallen to its lowest level, at 31%. Most believe it was the wrong choice, at 56%. The number of Leave voters who feel Brexit was the right choice has also fallen, to 65%.