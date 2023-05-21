Greek election live: Second round likely as Mitsotakis seeks majority

The ruling New Democracy party secured a clear win in Greece's elections but a second round looks likely to complete a decisive outright majority.

The Greek election is set to head to the second round as Incumbent Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' New Democracy party failed to win an outright majority despite a commanding win.

The centre-right ruling party secured double the number of votes compared to its closest rivals SYRIZA, bettering the 2019 figures.

“Without a doubt, the political earthquake that occurred today calls on us all to speed up the process for a definitive government solution so our country can have an experienced hand at its helm as soon as possible," Mitsotakis said in his address to the nation overnight.

A new vote, likely in late June or early July, will be held with a new electoral law which gives bonus seats to the winning party, making it easier for it to form a government on its own – matching Mitsotakis' ambition.

For updates and a detailed rundown of all the developments, follow our live blog below: