Arnold Schwarzenegger says lives depend on climate change action

By Euronews with AFP

Speaking at the Austrian World Summit, actor and former politician, Arnold Schwarzenegger, said lives depend on the world taking urgent climate action.

Speaking at the opening of the 7th Austrian World Summit in Vienna on Tuesday, film star and former politician Arnold Schwarzenegger, called for urgent action on the climate “emergency”.

"I call on all my environmentalist friends to move past the old ways and to embrace the new environmentalism based on clean energy growth. I call for change,” he said.

“Change is never easy, but this is an emergency and this emergency demands action. Lives depend on it."

The Austro-American actor founded the annual event in 2017 to discuss and promote solutions to climate change.

It brings together political and business leaders, climate activists, experts, and organisations from around the world, this year under the theme “We Have the Power”.

Speakers at the opening ceremony pointed to the current uncertain geopolitical situation having diverse impacts on people's lives: Energy supplies are at risk, and inflation rates are soaring.

They said that despite the devastating effects of climate change witnessed in various regions over the past years, the climate crisis appears to have taken a backseat in global discussions.

In his speech, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen warned of the dangers of disinformation, saying that "If we follow the fake news, we all will lose."

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres in an address to the conference via video link, said disasters and dangers “are already mounting with the poor and marginalised suffering the most”.

“But amidst all this, I urge you to remember one vital fact - limiting the rise in global temperature to 1.5 degrees remains possible. The acceleration agenda also urges all countries to step up their climate action now," he said.