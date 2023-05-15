By Euronews

An opposition radio station claims the 86-year-old dictator was taken to a medical centre on Saturday for treatment of an unspecified illness.

Questions are being raised about the health of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko who has not been seen in public for almost a week.

The 86-year-old missed a major state celebration on Sunday, when he was expected to speak at the country's 'National Flag, Emblem and Anthem Day' event.

However, the BelTA state news agency reported that Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko read a message on his behalf.

The agency gave no reason for Lukashenko’s absence, which came five days after he appeared unwell at the 9 May Victory Day parade in Moscow.

He was last seen in public laying flowers at Belarus’ Victory Day celebrations on Tuesday.

Lukashenko’s office refused to comment.

Writing on Twitter, Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said that there were "many rumours about the dictator Lukashenka's health."

"For us it means only one thing: we should be well prepared for every scenario. To turn Belarus on the path to democracy & to prevent Russia from interfering."

The opposition news outlet Euroradio said Lukashenko was taken to a medical centre on Saturday, though this cannot be independently verified.

Lukashenko has led Belarus since 1994. He used police to squash protests, closed down dissident media outlets and imposed long jail terms on opponents.

He received backing from Russia in dealing with pro-democracy protests, and last year allowed his country to be used as part of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.