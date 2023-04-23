By Euronews with AFP, AP

Several attacks in Mali left ten civilians dead and 61 injured.

Suspected jihadists attacked the Sevaré airport area by detonating car bombs near a Malian military camp.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack, but jihadis are known to operate in the area and have been ravaging the country for a decade.

While this military base has been targeted before, this is the largest attack on it this year.

The base also hosts fighters from the Wagner Group, the Russian military contractor that's been fighting alongside the Malian army for more than a year.

In addition, a Malian Armed Forces helicopter crashed in a residential neighbourhood of Bamako, killing three of its crew and injuring six civilians.

The government has described this wave of bloodshed as a resurgence of "terrorist incidents" and says it has killed 28 suspected terrorists.