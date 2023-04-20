Russia using drones to save ammunition in Ukraine

By Sasha Vakulina

Russian forces are continuing to use Shahed drones and other lower-precision systems to offset the degradation of Russia’s precision munition supply, says the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Colonel Yuri Ihnat noted that Russia has used almost all of its strategic missile stockpile since September 2022 and said Ukrainian forces have shot down 750 of the total 850 missiles that Russian forces have launched at Ukraine during this period.

Ihnat noted that Russian forces have switched to cheaper and shorter-range options such as guided aerial bombs and have removed Kh-50-type missiles from storage for restoration.

According to the ISW’s latest control of terrain estimate, Russia has claimed territory amounting to about 87.9% of Bakhmut.