EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
France

Louvre museum closed due to pension protests

Access to the comments Comments
By Euronews  with AP
Workers of the culture industry demonstrate outside the Louvre Museum Monday, March 27, 2023 in Paris.
Workers of the culture industry demonstrate outside the Louvre Museum Monday, March 27, 2023 in Paris.   -  Copyright  Christophe Ena/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.

Striking Louvre workers blocked the entrance to France's most visited museum on Monday in protest of President Emmanuel Macron's controversial plans to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.

Dozens of visitors from around the world were left waiting outside after union representatives voted to close the tourist attraction.

A couple from California, Britney Tate, 29, and Jeremy Reese, 30, expressed sympathy for protesters and praised their non-violent means of action. Last Thursday the Museum had to open an hour later than usual due to protests.

The protest came one day ahead of a 10th round of nationwide strikes and street marches (some violent) in cities across France over the pension system changes. Demonstrators are angry that the bill will not even go to vote in parliament. 

Separately, Paris police said they were carrying out an operation to prevent unauthorised gatherings in front of the Centre Pomopidou, another landmark museum in the capital.