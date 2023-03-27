Striking Louvre workers blocked the entrance to France's most visited museum on Monday in protest of President Emmanuel Macron's controversial plans to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.

Dozens of visitors from around the world were left waiting outside after union representatives voted to close the tourist attraction.

A couple from California, Britney Tate, 29, and Jeremy Reese, 30, expressed sympathy for protesters and praised their non-violent means of action. Last Thursday the Museum had to open an hour later than usual due to protests.

The protest came one day ahead of a 10th round of nationwide strikes and street marches (some violent) in cities across France over the pension system changes. Demonstrators are angry that the bill will not even go to vote in parliament.

Separately, Paris police said they were carrying out an operation to prevent unauthorised gatherings in front of the Centre Pomopidou, another landmark museum in the capital.