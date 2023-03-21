English
Check out photos of protests in France against raising retirement age

By Euronews  with AFP
Protester stands in front of a fire in the streets of France.
Protester stands in front of a fire in the streets of France.   -  Copyright  Daniel Cole/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

Protesters marched through the streets of Paris, Marseille, Lyon and other major French cities after the government survived two votes of no-confidence after the government implemented a constitutional right to bypass the parliament on the decision to raise the retirement age. 

It now has adopted the controversial law to raise the pension age to 64 from 62. However, opposition MPs pledge to continue to fight against it.

The protests began again after the votes on Monday evening.

Check out the photos of protests held immediately after the two no-confidence votes.

CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP or licensors
15 Photos