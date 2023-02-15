French football club OGC Nice are taking legal action over a pornographic video allegedly filmed inside their stadium, the country's Departmental Directorate of Public Security (DDSP) said on Wednesday.

According to the club, the sequence was shot inside the toilets of the Allianz Riviera stadium during a Ligue 1 game against Lille on 29 January this year, with more than 22,000 fans attending.

OGC Nice said the video "damaged" the image of the club.

A second complaint was also filed by the company which operates the venue, Nice Eco Stadium, for "associating the stadium's image with pornographic activity", a spokesperson told French news agency AFP.

The club learned about the video on Monday, after being told by several fans, and filed the complaint on Tuesday.

The video is reportedly still circulating online.

It's not the first time a football stadium has been used as a venue to film a pornographic film.

In 2017, a "young couple" hit the headlines in Brazil after filming a late night sexual encounter on the stands of the legendary Maracanã Stadium -- home to two FIFA World Cup finals, in 1950 and 2014.