Two dead in ramming attack in Jerusalem, including a child

By Euronews  with AP
A car crashed into a bus stop killing two people including a child.
A mass shooting in Jerusalem has left at least 2 dead and five injured. One of the dead was a six-year-old Israeli boy at a bus stop. The alleged perpetrator, a Palestinian citizen, was immediately shot dead by security forces.

The attack took place in the vicinity of a Jewish settlement and comes against the backdrop of escalating tension between Israelis and Palestinians.

Since the start of the year, sectarian violence has left more than 40 people dead, the overwhelming majority of them Palestinians.