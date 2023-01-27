Ukrainian teacher turns home into a classroom to help shield students

In a village in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, a dozen students attend school every day inside their teacher's home. This is the reality of life in a war zone.

Only around a thousand residents in Shandrygolove remain since Russia launched its war last year. Local schools have been destroyed.

The village's 15 children have been forced to learn without electricity, a physical school, or a reliable internet connection.

Around 11 of them have found refuge in the home of Oleksandr Pogoryelov, who teaches students from ages four to 16 in Ukrainian language and literature. He also teaches world literature, biology, geography, and mathematics.

"It's better to provide lessons in person," he said.

"A doctor has to treat patients, and a teacher has to teach children.

"When the school was destroyed, I decided to provide lessons for pupils at home so they can interact."

The rest of his school’s 120 students are scattered across the country fleeing the conflict.

The United Nations' refugee agency UNICEF said around five million children have had their education disrupted since the war broke out.

It has also been recorded that thousands of schools and educational facilities have been damaged or destroyed entirely because of the fighting.

About 1.9 million Ukrainian children have access to online lessons, but attacks on energy infrastructure have cut off many from their teachers.

The situation is also difficult for Ukrainian students living outside the country. UNICEF added that around two out of three refugee children are currently not enrolled in a school in their host country.

