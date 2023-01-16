A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a drive-by shooting outside a church by Euston station, in London on Saturday 14 January.

Police believe gunmen fired shotgun pellets from a moving car outside St Aloysius Church. The incident left a 7-year-old girl in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"We want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or had information about it," said Superintendent Jack Rowlands of the Metropolitan Police force.

"Your information could be vitally important, no matter how insignificant you think it is," he added.

Police near to the scene of a suspected drive-by shooting near St Aloysius church, in north London, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. James Manning/AP

A 12-year-old girl and four women were also injured. They had been attending a memorial service for a woman and her mother who had died in the same month.

London's Mayor Sadiq Khan described Saturday’s daytime attack as a “deeply distressing incident.”