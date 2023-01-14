Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to visit the United Nations to address a high-level meeting of the 193-member General Assembly on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion, a senior Foreign Ministry official said Friday.

First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova cautioned in an interview with The Associated Press that many factors need to be in place for him to come, citing first and foremost the military situation on the ground and a warning from Ukraine’s intelligence service that Russia is planning “a very serious offensive in February”,

“Our president would want to come, he has a will or intention to come,” she said.

“But it’s still a question if there will be a security situation that will allow him to come.”

If Zelenskyy does come to the UN, it would be his second trip outside Ukraine since the war began. He made a surprise visit to Washington last month to meet President Joe Biden and members of Congress, whom he thanked for their support and told that “against all odds” Ukraine still stands.

Ukraine’s UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya said the General Assembly already has scheduled a high-level debate on the war next month, which will be followed by a ministerial meeting of the Security Council on 24 February - the day, one year ago, Russia invaded.

