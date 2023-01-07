In pictures: Europe's snowless ski resorts

In pictures: Europe's snowless ski resortsComments
By Euronews with AP
Winter resorts are fearing for their future, as unseasonal mild weather has left many regions of Europe snow-free.
Ski slopes in the Alps and other smaller mountainous spots are relying on fake snow to make narrow runs snaking down the otherwise barren and rocky ground.
Experts say this season's lack of snow offers a glimpse of the future, as global temperatures climb ever higher due to human-induced climate change.
Euronews has compiled a series of photos showing Europe's snow-less winter.