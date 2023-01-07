In pictures: Europe's snowless ski resorts

Winter resorts are fearing for their future, as unseasonal mild weather has left many regions of Europe snow-free.

Ski slopes in the Alps and other smaller mountainous spots are relying on fake snow to make narrow runs snaking down the otherwise barren and rocky ground.

Experts say this season's lack of snow offers a glimpse of the future, as global temperatures climb ever higher due to human-induced climate change.

Euronews has compiled a series of photos showing Europe's snow-less winter.

People ski on a cross country slope in Ramsau, Austria, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Matthias Schrader/Copyright 2019 The AP. All rights reserved

Michael Hayboeck of Austria soars through the air at the fourth stage of 71th Four Hills ski jumping tournament in Bischofshofen, Austria, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Matthias Schrader/Copyright 2019 The AP. All rights reserved

People ride the chair lift above the ski track without any snow on Bjelasnica mountain near Sarajevo, Bosnia, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Armin Durgut/Armin Durgut

People ski on a slope near Schladming, Austria, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Matthias Schrader/Copyright 2019 The AP. All rights reserved

A young boy crosses a meadow with snow at a slope in Filzmoos south of Salzburg, Austria, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Matthias Schrader/Copyright 2019 The AP. All rights reserved

View of a closed ski slope at a ski resort near Liberec, Czech Republic, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Petr David Josek/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

A ski lift is closed temporarily due to the lack of snow in Le Revard, near Aix-les-Bains, in the French Alps, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 Laurent Cipriani/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.