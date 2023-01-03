Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva paid his last respects to Pelé on Tuesday as he stood in front of the legendary footballer's coffin at Santos stadium.

Tens of thousands of fans have turned out since the funeral vigil began on Monday.

Lula, as he's popularly known, arrived in Santos by helicopter and offered his condolences to Pelé's widow as he stood under the canopy where the coffin is displayed in the stadium so closely associated with the footballer dubbed simply the "king".

Pelé, who many people consider to have been the world's best ever footballer, died last week at the age of 82.

He had been fighting cancer since 2021.