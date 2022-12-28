Pope Francis asks for prayers for "very ill" Benedict XVI

Pope Francis says his predecessor at the Vatican, Benedict XVI, is "very ill" and has asked the faithful to pray for him. Francis made the announcement at the end of an hour-long audience at the Vatican but didn't elaborate on Benedict's condition:

"I would like to ask you all to pray a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict, who in silence is supporting the Church. To remember him, because he is very ill, asking the Lord to console him, to support him."

"Let's ask the Lord to comfort him and sustain him in this testimony of love to the church to the very end,'' Francis said.

The 95-year-old former pontiff retired in 2013, the first pope to resign in 600 years.

He lives in a convent on Vatican grounds and has become increasingly frail in recent years.

A Vatican spokesperson asked about Benedict's condition said the press office was looking for details.