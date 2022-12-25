Pope Francis has used his annual Christmas message to make an impassioned plea for an immediate end to the war in Ukraine.

In his traditional Urbi et Orbi address, to tens of thousands of people gathered in St Peter's Square at Vatican City, the Pope expressed his sorrow that "the icy winds of war" continue to shake humanity.

"Let God shed his light on those who have the power to silence the thunder of weapons and bring an immediate end to this senseless war," he said.

"Unfortunately, they prefer to listen to other reasons, pushed by the logic of the world.

"The war in Ukraine has exacerbated famine. Think of those going hungry, especially the children."

The Pope called for prayers for the many regions of the world suffering from conflict, including Yemen, Syria and Haiti.

For more watch Euronews' report in the video above.