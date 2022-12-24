Parisians and police clash at rally in response to deadly Paris shooting

Kurdish activists, left-wing politicians and anti-racism groups demonstrated Saturday in Paris after three people were killed at a Kurdish cultural centre in an attack that prosecutors say was racially motivated.

The shooting, in a bustling neighbourhood of central Paris, also wounded three people and has stirred up concerns about hate crimes against minority groups. It comes at a time when far-right voices have gained prominence in France and around Europe in recent years.

The suspected attacker was wounded and is in custody. He is a 69-year-old Parisian who was charged last year with attacking migrants and was released earlier this month. The Paris prosecutor's office said he could be facing charges of murder and attempted murder with a racist motive.

Thousands gathered Saturday at the Place de la Republique in eastern Paris, waving a colourful spectrum of flags representing Kurdish rights groups, political parties and other causes. The gathering was largely peaceful, until some youths threw projectiles and skirmished with police firing tear gas.

