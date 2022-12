Hundreds of protesters marched through the streets of Rome on Saturday in support of demonstrators in Iran.

Many participants repeated the now-famous phrase: “women, life, freedom”.

At the end of the rally, participants gathered in front of the Iranian embassy and reportedly chanted: "No to theocracy and yes to democracy".

Protesters called on the Italian government to stop "negotiating with killers".

