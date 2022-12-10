War in Ukraine: Zelenskyy says Moscow has ‘destroyed Bakhmut’

Russian forces have turned the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut into ruins, the country’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy said the situation “remains very difficult” in several frontline cities in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk provinces.

“Bakhmut, Soledar, Maryinka, Kreminna. For a long time, there has been no living place left in these areas that have not been damaged by shells and fire," Zelenskyy said.

“The occupiers actually destroyed Bakhmut, another Donbas city, that the Russian army turned into burnt ruins.”

Fighting heated up around Bakhmut after Ukrainian forces recaptured the city of Kherson nearly a month ago.

Capturing Bakhmut would disrupt Ukraine’s supply lines and could open a new route for Russian forces to press on toward Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, key Ukrainian strongholds.

