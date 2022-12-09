Woman gives brith on MSF rescue ship after sea rescue by NGO

A new life was born on the Médecins Sans Frontières rescue boat.

A woman gave birth to a boy on the Geo Barents medical clinic after being rescued from a dinghy floating in the middle of the sea.

The little boy was born on Wednesday morning after what the doctors say was an uncomplicated delivery.

However, both need specialised post-natal medical care, so the NGO requested a medical evacuation to the nearest authorities - Malta and Italy.

Malta only offered to evacuate the mother and baby, without her other three children.

After hours of negotiations, the whole family was able to reach Sicily.

The pregnant woman and her children were among the 90 people rescued by the MSF team on 6 December in international waters north of the Libyan coast.

In total, 248 people had been waiting for a safe port since Tuesday.

Their destination is Salerno, where Italy finally gave them permission to disembark.

Watch the report by clicking on the player icon above.