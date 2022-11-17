War in Ukraine: Russia launches renewed wave of missile strikes

Russia has stepped up its campaign to destroy electricity, water and gas infrastructure across Ukraine.

On Thursday morning, Moscow carried out another mass strike on Ukraine, just two days after one of Russia's largest bombardments of the war.

Since the attacks on the 15th of November, Ukraine is facing a significant decrease in the power available from its national grid.

This will impact civilian access to communications, heating and water supplies.

