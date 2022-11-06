Thousands of people took part in Argentina's 31st Pride Parade in Buenos Aires on Saturday, demanding more rights for the LGTBQ community. The crowds gathered before noon in Plaza de Mayo, the square facing the presidential palace, and marched 2 kilometres towards the Congress building. This year's parade's motto is \u0022The debt is owed to us,\u0022 comparing Argentina's substantial financial debt to the social and legal dues the LGBTQ community argues are owed to them. Trans women are particularly vulnerable in Argentina, where they are the main target of hate crimes motivated by sexual discrimination or gender identity. Argentina was the first country in Latin America to recognise non-binary gender identity through an official identification card. Since 2012 the country also respects by law the self-perception of gender.
More No Comment
Thousands march in Peru calling for president's resignation
VIDEO: Candlelight vigils honour victims of South Korea's Halloween stampede
Pope tells Bahrain youths to seek real advice, not Google
Landslides kill seven in eastern Venezuela
No Comment videos of the week
Watch: Drought in Kenya leads to wildlife deaths
Imran Khan supporters protest rally shooting
WATCH: Gaza holds its annual swimming festival
Watch: Thick smog chokes New Dehli
Watch: Soldiers in Ecuador tackle prison riot
WATCH: Poland constructs a fence on its Russian border
Bolsonaro supporters call for military intervention after election defeat
Watch: Ukrainians make 'trench candles’ for soldiers at the front
Police in Brazil partially clear road block protest over Bolsonaro defeat
Crowds in Seoul watch news break of North Korean missile launches