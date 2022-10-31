Italy marks 20th anniversary of deadly Molise earthquakes

Italy has marked the 20th anniversary of deadly earthquakes that hit the regions of Molise and Puglia in 2002.

Most of the 30 victims of the disaster were killed when a school building collapsed in the small town of San Giuliano di Puglia.

A total of 27 children and their teacher died at the Francesco Jovine school after a 6.0 magnitude tremor hit the town on October 31.

Two other women were killed by falling debris, and 100 others in the region were injured, including another 30 people who had been inside the school.

A ceremony was held at the town's cemetery on Monday, attended by mayor Giuseppe Ferrante, local MPs, and victims' families.

Officials stated that the anniversary of the disaster serves as a reminder of the importance of school safety.

"No one can restore the lives of the 27 angels and their teacher," said centrist lawmaker Lorenzo Cesa, from Molise.

"We can, however, ensure that tragedies like this one in San Giuliano never happen again."