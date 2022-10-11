On day six of the World Judo Championships, local hero Davlat Bobonov met his adoring public to sign autographs and take pictures with the next generation of Judoka, following his amazing victory the previous day.

As well as his adoring public, he was also greeted by Mr. Oybek Kasimov, the Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

And today there would be yet more success for Uzbekistan, as Muzaffarbek Turoboyev flew through his preliminaries, defeating some of the biggest names in the category along the way. Using his extreme height to execute his unorthodox style, he defeated one of the stalwarts of the under100-kilo category, Michael Korrel.

In the final, he faced Kyle Reyes of Canada, himself another surprise finalist, who was determined to become Canada’s first-ever male world champion. He was on fire all day using his speed and traditional Judo, seemingly with ease.

After an epic contest, the 11,000-capacity stadium rose to its feet to cheer Turoboyev, who instantly became another Uzbek national hero.

Mr. Azizjon Kamilov, The President of the Uzbekistan Judo Federation and Vice President of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan awarded the world champion his medal.

"In the final, the whole venue was supporting me and it gave me lots of strength. I felt very, very good and I tried so hard to win." Said a proud Turoboyev.

In the under78 kilo category, Brazil’s veteran, Mayra Aguiar, looked hungry to reclaim that desired red back patch after 5 years. Incredible counter-attacking judo saw her blast her way past both Jangeldina of Kazakhstan and the current Olympic champion, Japan's Hamada Shori.

On the other side of the draw was Ma Zhenzhao of China, a young and powerful athlete who is always dangerous.

In the final Aguiar executed her trademark Kosoto attack to become a three-time World Champion, in addition to being a two-time Olympic Bronze medallist, cementing her place as a true legend of the under 78-kilo category.

IJF Vice President and President of the Judo Union of Asia, Mr. Obaid Al Anzi awarded the medals.

"This was something that I really wanted to do, I planned right so that when I got here, I knew that I had given everything and done everything to be perfect." Said an elated Aguiar.

Our ippon of the day came from 18-year-old Yelyzaveta Lytvynenko of Ukraine, who threw the reigning Olympic Champion with an incredible foot sweep, using minimum effort, and achieving maximum efficiency.

The final day of the 2022 Judo World Championships in Uzbekistan is to take place tomorrow.