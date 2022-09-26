As the far-right Brothers of Italy party is on course to come out on top of the country’s general election, its leader Giorgia Meloni is expected to move to form a coalition government with her allies.

And the new government could include Matteo Salvini of the anti-immigrant League party and Silvio Berlusconi of the right-wing Forza Italia.

But what the election results mean for her party’s allies and Italy's other main parties is less clear.

The League party won 34 percent of ballots in the European parliamentary election in 2019. In this election, the party only won around nine percent of the vote, partly because voters shifted towards Meloni's party.

The party faithful could demand a change of guard – potentially threatening the position of its leader Matteo Salvini.

Forza Italia gained around eight percent of the vote, which could strengthen the weight of the moderate right within a possible Meloni-led government.

The left-wing Democratic Party, which got less than 20% of the vote, said the result marked "a sad day for the country".

And the 5 Star Movement came third, with an estimated 15 percent of the vote, just four percent behind the Democratic Party, the main opposition party.

Watch Euronews' full report in the video player above.