Tears of relief and grief: Photographs from liberated towns in Ukraine

Dozens of Ukrainian towns occupied by the Russian forces since the first weeks of the the full-scale invasion back in February were retaken by Ukrainian forces last week.
Photographs of locals stepping out of their damaged homes to meet the Ukrainian troops, of others returning home first time in 6 months together along with horrific images of mass graves, exhumations and evidence of violent deaths have emerged. See some of the most striking images from the liberated Kharkiv region in this selection. Some viewers may find these images disturbing.
