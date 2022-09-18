This week tens of thousands of people in London spent many hours queuing to pay respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall.

Ukraine's armed forces carried on retaking territory captured by Russia in the northeast, while hundreds of bodies -- many showing signs of "violent death" and torture -- were unearthed at mass burial sites near liberated Izium.

A heavy downpour in an area recently scorched by wildfires unleashed mudslides that tore through a Southern California mountain community in the United States.

Here's how those stories, and others, were captured last week by photojournalists around the world.

People look at flowers and messages placed for Queen Elizabeth II at Green Park memorial next to Buckingham Palace in London, the UK. September 15, 2022. Bernat Armangue/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II makes its way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, the UK. September 14, 2022 Chip Somodevilla/WPA Rota via AP Photo

A field is covered with craters left by the shelling close to Izium, Kharkiv region, Ukraine. September 13, 2022 Kostiantyn Liberov/AP Photo

A police officer writes a protocol during an exhumation in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

A woman stands in front of a destroyed house, in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. September 12, 2022 Juan Barreto/AFP

Dressed in the colours of Ukraine, EU President Ursula von der Leyen delivers her State of the European Union address, at the EU Parliament, before departing to Ukraine. Strasbourg, France. September 14, 2022. Jean-Francois Badias/AP Photo

Men escape a bull during the 'Toro de la Vega' bull festival in Tordesillas, near Valladolid, Spain. September 13, 2022 Manu Fernandez/AP Photo

Eintracht Frankfurt fans are escorted by French riot police officers prior to the Champions League match between their team and Olympique de Marseille Velodrome stadium in Marseille, France. September 13, 2022. Daniel Cole/AP Photo

People enjoy in the ruins of the thermal bath at Yesa's reservoir affected by drought, on a sunny summer day in Yesa, northern Spain. September 14, 2022 Alvaro Barrientos/AP Photo

Extensive damage from a slow-moving black river of sludge is seen inside the Oak Glen Steakhouse and Saloon in Oak Glen, California, USA. September 14, 2022 Amy Taxin/AP Photo

A large puppet named Little Amal, representing a 10-year-old Syrian refugee, walks around New York, USA, to raise awareness about immigration. September 15, 2022 Seth Wenig/AP Photo