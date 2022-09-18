English
Men escape a bull during the 'Toro de la Vega' bull festival in Tordesillas, near Valladolid, Spain. September 13, 2022
Men escape a bull during the 'Toro de la Vega' bull festival in Tordesillas, near Valladolid, Spain. September 13, 2022   -   Copyright  Manu Fernandez/AP Photo

The week in pictures: Dreadful discoveries in Ukraine, Queen tributes, US mudslides

By Euronews

This week tens of thousands of people in London spent many hours queuing to pay respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall.

Ukraine's armed forces carried on retaking territory captured by Russia in the northeast, while hundreds of bodies -- many showing signs of "violent death" and torture -- were unearthed at mass burial sites near liberated Izium.

A heavy downpour in an area recently scorched by wildfires unleashed mudslides that tore through a Southern California mountain community in the United States. 

Here's how those stories, and others, were captured last week by photojournalists around the world.

Bernat Armangue/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
People look at flowers and messages placed for Queen Elizabeth II at Green Park memorial next to Buckingham Palace in London, the UK. September 15, 2022.Bernat Armangue/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chip Somodevilla/WPA Rota via AP Photo
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II makes its way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, the UK. September 14, 2022Chip Somodevilla/WPA Rota via AP Photo
Kostiantyn Liberov/AP Photo
A field is covered with craters left by the shelling close to Izium, Kharkiv region, Ukraine. September 13, 2022Kostiantyn Liberov/AP Photo

Evgeniy Maloletka/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
A police officer writes a protocol during an exhumation in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.Evgeniy Maloletka/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Juan Barreto/AFP
A woman stands in front of a destroyed house, in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. September 12, 2022Juan Barreto/AFP
Strasbourg, France. September 14, 2022. Jean-Francois Badias/AP Photo
Dressed in the colours of Ukraine, EU President Ursula von der Leyen delivers her State of the European Union address, at the EU Parliament, before departing to Ukraine.Strasbourg, France. September 14, 2022. Jean-Francois Badias/AP Photo
Manu Fernandez/AP Photo
Men escape a bull during the 'Toro de la Vega' bull festival in Tordesillas, near Valladolid, Spain. September 13, 2022Manu Fernandez/AP Photo
Velodrome stadium in Marseille, France. September 13, 2022. Daniel Cole/AP Photo
Eintracht Frankfurt fans are escorted by French riot police officers prior to the Champions League match between their team and Olympique de MarseilleVelodrome stadium in Marseille, France. September 13, 2022. Daniel Cole/AP Photo
Alvaro Barrientos/AP Photo
People enjoy in the ruins of the thermal bath at Yesa's reservoir affected by drought, on a sunny summer day in Yesa, northern Spain. September 14, 2022Alvaro Barrientos/AP Photo
Amy Taxin/AP Photo
Extensive damage from a slow-moving black river of sludge is seen inside the Oak Glen Steakhouse and Saloon in Oak Glen, California, USA. September 14, 2022Amy Taxin/AP Photo
Seth Wenig/AP Photo
A large puppet named Little Amal, representing a 10-year-old Syrian refugee, walks around New York, USA, to raise awareness about immigration. September 15, 2022Seth Wenig/AP Photo
Nikolay Doychinov/AFP
USA's Evita Griskenas competes in the the 39th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships at the Arena Armeets in Sofia, Bulgaria. September 14, 2022Nikolay Doychinov/AFP

