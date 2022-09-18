This week tens of thousands of people in London spent many hours queuing to pay respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall.
Ukraine's armed forces carried on retaking territory captured by Russia in the northeast, while hundreds of bodies -- many showing signs of "violent death" and torture -- were unearthed at mass burial sites near liberated Izium.
A heavy downpour in an area recently scorched by wildfires unleashed mudslides that tore through a Southern California mountain community in the United States.
Here's how those stories, and others, were captured last week by photojournalists around the world.