In a harbour in central Taiwan, many competitors took off from a three-storey high ramp in their homemade flying machines. Their goal was to fly as far as possible. The event, called \u0022Flugtag\u0022, is organised every year by the energy drink Red Bull. \u0022Everyone dreams of flying,\u0022 says the pilot of this year's winner's flying machine, the \u0022Taiwanese burger\u0022. The \u0022Taiwanese burger\u0022 flew 32.75 metres.
Victims rescued in Taiwan after earthquake
Minute's silence for Queen Elizabeth II before the Brentford - Arsenal match.
Tango World Cup in Buenos Aires.
International Tattoo Convention returns to Amsterdam
Iranian mourners mark Arbaeen Day
Oktoberfest, the famous German beer festival, is back.
Iranian influx boosts Iraq's Arbaeen pilgrimage
Identification of bodies at a burial site in the Ukrainian town of Izyum.
Football great Beckham pays tribute to the Queen
Mourners pay tribute to the Queen at the Hong Kong consulate.
David Beckham queues to see the Queen's coffin in London.
Ukraine: near Izyum, the war dead buried in a forest
Central Italian residents clean up after floods
Kenyans remember the Queen's visits to their country