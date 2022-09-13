Ukraine asks for long term commitment on reconstruction from EU

Ukraine needs long-term commitment from the EU and other allies for its eventual post-war reconstruction. That was the message from the country's Minister for Communities and Territories on a visit to Brussels. Oleksii Chernyshov was speaking to Euronews after presenting a report to the European Commission detailing Ukraine's current and future needs.

He said that “right now we are focussing on our survival needs, the things needed to be prepared for the winter, and we have elaborated the amount of 3.4 billion dollars required for the next four months, that we are discussing now intensively. We will be setting up - and it is already in process - an appropriate trust fund run by the World Bank and it will be operational very soon."

You can watch the full interview above.