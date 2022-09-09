Presidents, prime ministers, monarchs and leaders around the world have all paid tribute following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Some shared personal memories of her kindness and humour, others noting how the Queen has been a “dutiful constant” throughout global turbulence.

Their sentiments were also reflected in Friday's newspaper headlines.

The most heartfelt tributes were shared by newspapers in the UK, the country where Queen Elizabeth ruled for a record 70 years.

Many newspapers, including the Guardian, chose an image of Queen Elizabeth's coronation -- in June 1952 -- for their front page.

The Telegraph chose a more recent portrait photo of the Queen, and reference to her famous speech after the September 11 terror attacks in the United States.

"Nothing that can be said can begin to take away the anguish and the pain of these moments. Grief is the price we pay for love."

On Friday, The Daily Mail newspaper ran the headline "Our hearts are broken", while The Mirror simply read "Thank you".

Tributes were also shared by newspapers in the 15 other sovereign states where Queen Elizabeth served as head of state.

Many front pages in Australia were dedicated to a photo of Queen Elizabeth along with the word "Irreplaceable".

Newspaper tributes were also heartfelt in Europe, where the Queen has distant royal cousins and was adored by millions.

The front page of the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter was dedicated to a picture of the Queen from her recent Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, which marked her 70th year on the throne.

In France -- the European country where Queen Elizabeth visited more often than any other -- newspapers were also reflective.

The centre-left daily Libération chose the headline "La peine d’Angleterre" ("The pain of England") while a special edition of Le Parisien was headlined "Nous l'avons tant aimée" ("We loved her so much").

German newspapers also dedicated their front pages to portraits of Queen Elizabeth on Friday.

Der Spiegel featured an image of the Queen with her eyes closed alongside the headline "Die Letzte Majestät" ("The Last Majesty").

Meanwhile, Die Bild chose to summarise the global emotion at Queen Elizabeth's death. "Die Welt weint um die Queen" ("The world weeps for the Queen").