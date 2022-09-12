Queen Elizabeth had many iconic accessories - the silk headscarves, the handbags, and her pastel twinsets to name a few - but perhaps nothing was more synonymous with her than her beloved pet corgis.

They starred alongside her in that famous film for the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony as she walked along the corridors of Buckingham Palace with James Bond actor Daniel Craig, and they even got a cheeky nod in the 1989 film ‘Scandal’.

The Queen was said to be concerned about the fate of her corgis after her death as her family were not as fond of them as she was, and while the nation mourns for the Queen many are asking what will happen to them now?

Why did the Queen have corgis?

The Queen and her pet corgis pictured with Prince Andrew and Prince Charles in 1970 John Rider/AP1970

The Queen’s love for this particular breed of dog is lifelong and began when her father, George VI, brought one home to his family in 1933.

When the Queen was 18 she received one as a gift that she called Susan, and from then on her brood of pets grew, helping to greet palace guests and fill any awkward silences in meetings. All together she had 30 during her reign.

The Queen even crossbred Corgis with Dachshunds to make so-called dorgis, one of whom - called Muick - outlived her.

In 2018 the Queen said there would be no more corgis for her as she was concerned over what would happen to them after she was gone. It is said, however, that in 2021 she received two dogs - a corgi and a dorgi - as a gift on what would have been her husband the Duke of Edinburgh’s birthday.

It has now been reported that the care of the remaining dogs will fall to Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, also known as Fergie.

Prince Andrew - whose legal battles and alleged sex crimes have been well documented in the last few years of the Queen’s life - is the person who gifted the Queen her surviving pets.