EU ministers are trying to agree on how best to provide health care for Ukrainian refugees in EU states and how to reconstruct the country's health infrastructure after the war.

"We will start with Ukraine because we all know we need the global strategy for health and Ukraine should be part of that global strategy because Ukraine is our neighbour and we have to stand with Ukraine," explained Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski.

The other big issue on the table is the pandemic.

As Europe braces for future COVID-19 waves, plans are in place for the next vaccination programme according to the European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides.

"We now have the newly adopted vaccine available to member states, vaccination remains key and we need to as quickly as possible provide the booster doses to those eligible but also provide primary vaccinations for those who are not vaccinated," Kyriakides told reporters.

Also high on the agenda are the latest developments on an EU initiative to fight cancer.

The Europe Beating Cancer Plan focuses on prevention, early detection, treatment; and quality of life for cancer patients and survivors.