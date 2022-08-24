Six months of resilience amid devastation: The Ukraine war in pictures

During the six months of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, photographers from all over the world have captured reels of images which paint a moving, powerful and tragic picture of the conflict that has claimed thousands of lives.

Some show life tragically cut short, while others reveal the anguish and terror faced by Ukrainian civilians caught up in a conflict they had no say in starting.

There are glimpses of human courage and defiance against all the odds, and sometimes the shots portray lives that are on the brink of change, heading into the unknown.

Above all, they are a record of how some 44 million Ukrainians have stood against an all-out invasion of their country in late February, showing resilience in the face of ever-present death.

These are some of the most profound images captured in the Ukraine war to mark the six-month anniversary of the conflict:

Natali Sevriukova reacts next to her house following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

The body of a serviceman is coated in snow next to a destroyed Russian military multiple rocket launcher vehicle on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine, 25 Feb, 2022. Vadim Ghirda/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

The children of medical workers warm themselves in a blanket as they wait for their relatives in a hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, 4 March, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from the maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, 9 March, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

An explosion is seen in an apartment building after Russian's army tank fires in Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, 11 March, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Ukrainian volunteers tear cloth into strips to make camouflage nets in Lviv, western Ukraine, 28 Feb., 2022. Bernat Armangue/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

An injured dog is seen at the ADA foundation centre in Przemysl, southeastern Poland, Monday, 28 March, 2022. Sergei Grits/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

A wheat field burns after Russian shelling a few kilometers from the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Friday, 29 July, 2022 Evgeniy Maloletka/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

An injured man smokes following a Russian bombing of a factory in Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine, on Tuesday, 19 April, 2022 Petros Giannakouris/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee crossing the Irpin river in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, 5 March, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

A resident looks for belongings in the ruins of an apartment building destroyed during fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in Borodyanka, Ukraine, 5 April, 2022. Vadim Ghirda/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Relatives and friends attend the funeral ceremony for Liza, 4-year-old girl killed by Russian attack, in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, Sunday, 17 July, 2022. Efrem Lukatsky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.