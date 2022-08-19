Russia has rejected calls to demilitarise the area around Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

That's despite warnings from the United Nations of a nuclear disaster at Zaporizhzhia, which was captured by Russian troops earlier in the war.

Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of shelling the area near the plant and sparking fears of a nuclear catastrophe.

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has demanded that Russian troops leave the plant and a team from the International Atomic Energy Agency be allowed in.

But Russia has pushed back against claims that it is endangering the safety of the plant.

Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of Russia’s Security Council, said that “in [the] case of a technological disaster, its consequences will be felt in every corner of the world. Washington, London and their accomplices will bear full responsibility for that.”