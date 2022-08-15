South Korea offers aid in return for North's denuclearisation

South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol offered North Korea an aid package in return for the country's denuclearisation on Monday.

Suk-Yeol called the scaling back of nuclear wepons "essential" in the step towards peace, proposing support with food, energy and help in modernising important infrastructure in North Korea, such as ports, airports and hospitals.

This proposal seems unlikely to be welcomed by Pyongyang with open arms, given its latest threat to "wipe out" Seoul authorities due to a recent COVID-19 outbreak.

Just a month ago, leader Kim Jong Un said his country was "ready to mobilise" its nuclear weapons in any military conflict with the US and Seoul.