Europe is being hit by a climate-driven drought crisis, with 63% of land in the European Union and the United Kingdom being affected, the European Drought Observatory reports.

Among the countries struggling: France, Spain, and Italy, with some of their regions being critically affected.

Here is how the drought crisis is altering the European landscape in this selection of photographs.

A dead fish skeleton laying on the cracking earth of a dry lake bed near the village of Conoplja, 150 kilometers north-west of Belgrade, Serbia, August 9, 2022 Darko Vojinovic/AP Photo

A dead fish laying on the cracking earth of a dry lake bed near the village of Conoplja, 150 kilometers north-west of Belgrade, Serbia. August 9, 2022. Darko Vojinovic/AP Photo

A view of a dry lake bed near the village of Conoplja, 150 kilometers north-west of Belgrade, Serbia. August 9, 2022 Darko Vojinovic/AP Photo

This aerial photograph shows houseboats sitting in the dry riverbed of the Waal river near Beneden-Leeuwen in the Netherlands. August 10, 2022 Rob Engelaar/AFP

Elisa Moretto walks on her dried rice field, in Porto Tolle, Italy. July 29 2022 Luca Bruno/AP Photo

La Fernandina dam near La Carolina, south-eastern Spain. Faced with a historic drought and threatened by desertification, Spain is rethinking how it uses its water resources. July 2022. Pierre-Philippe Marcou/AFP

The river Rhine is pictured with low water in Cologne, Germany. August 10, 2022 Martin Meissner/AP Photo

The dry bed of Brenets Lake, part of the Doubs River, a natural border between eastern France and western Switzerland, Les Brenets, Switzerland. August 4, 2022 Fabrice Coffrini/AFP

This picture taken by a drone shows the nearly dried-up Halda fishing lake at Batonyterenye, northern Hungary. July 20, 2022 Peter Komka/MTVA via AP Photo

People take photos on the southern tip of Margaret Island, which can be seen due to low water level of the River Danube. in Budapest, Hungary. August 9, 2022. Anna Szilagyi/ AP Photo

A man grabs a fish during rescue operation to save fish, mainly pikes, from the low-quality water in the parts of Siarne river affected by drought, Saint-Fraigne. France August 10, 2022. Yohan Bonnet/AFP

Sunflowers suffer from lack of water, as Europe is under an unusually extreme heat wave, in Beaumont du Gatinais, not far from Paris, France. August 8, 2022. Aurelien Morissard/AP Photo