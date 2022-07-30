This week Greece battled wildfires that forced hundreds to evacuate their homes on the island of Lesbos.
Ukraine's seaside regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv as well as the outskirts of the eastern towns of Donbas were hit by Russia’s airstrikes.
The winner of the Tour de France Jonas Vingegaard was welcomed as a hero in Copenhagen.
Croatia has opened the EU-funded Peljesac Bridge - bypassing Bosnia and Herzegovina to ease Dubrovnik traffic.
This is how these and other stories this week were captured by photojournalists around Europe.