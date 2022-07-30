This week Greece battled wildfires that forced hundreds to evacuate their homes on the island of Lesbos.

Ukraine's seaside regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv as well as the outskirts of the eastern towns of Donbas were hit by Russia’s airstrikes.

The winner of the Tour de France Jonas Vingegaard was welcomed as a hero in Copenhagen.

Croatia has opened the EU-funded Peljesac Bridge - bypassing Bosnia and Herzegovina to ease Dubrovnik traffic.

This is how these and other stories this week were captured by photojournalists around Europe.

A man stands in a glacier cave at the Sardona glacier in Vaettis, Switzerland. July 27, 2022 Gian Ehrenzeller/ Keystone via AP

A Ukrainien man drives past a burning house hit by a shell in the outskirts of Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, on July 27, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine Bulent Kilic/AFP

A wheat field burns after Russian shelling a few kilometers from the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine. July 29, 2022 Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo

A Soviet aircraft Tu-142MK, flies above a statue of Vladimir Lenin during a rehearsal of the Naval parade in St.Petersburg, Russia Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Photo

A teenager dives into water to cool off at the sea during a summer day, in San Sebastian, northern Spain. July 29, 2022 Alvaro Barrientos/AP Photo

A firefighter aircraft drops water over a forest fire as smoke rises near Vrisa village, on the eastern Aegean island of Lesbos. July 24, 2022 Panagiotis Balaskas/AP Photo

Spectators watch from balconies the T20 Cricket match between England and South Africa in Bristol, England. July 27, 2022 David Cliff/AP Photo

A hand shape sculpture is reflected in the water at the Byzantine-era Basilica Cistern in Istanbul, Turkey. July 27, 2022 Emrah Gurel/AP Photo