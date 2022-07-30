English
Jumbo-Visma team's Danish winner of the 109th edition of the Tour de France Jonas Vingegaard is cheered on return at Copenhagen City Hall in Copenhagen. July 27, 2022
Jumbo-Visma team's Danish winner of the 109th edition of the Tour de France Jonas Vingegaard is cheered on return at Copenhagen City Hall in Copenhagen. July 27, 2022   -   Copyright  Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP

Pictures of the week: fires in Europe, more airstrikes in Ukraine, new bridge opens in Croatia

By Natalia Liubchenkova

This week Greece battled wildfires that forced hundreds to evacuate their homes on the island of Lesbos. 

Ukraine's seaside regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv as well as the outskirts of the eastern towns of Donbas were hit by Russia’s airstrikes. 

The winner of the Tour de France Jonas Vingegaard was welcomed as a hero in Copenhagen.

Croatia has opened the EU-funded Peljesac Bridge - bypassing Bosnia and Herzegovina to ease Dubrovnik traffic.

This is how these and other stories this week were captured by photojournalists around Europe. 

Gian Ehrenzeller/ Keystone via AP
A man stands in a glacier cave at the Sardona glacier in Vaettis, Switzerland. July 27, 2022Gian Ehrenzeller/ Keystone via AP
Bulent Kilic/AFP
A Ukrainien man drives past a burning house hit by a shell in the outskirts of Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, on July 27, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of UkraineBulent Kilic/AFP
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo
A wheat field burns after Russian shelling a few kilometers from the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine. July 29, 2022Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo
Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Photo
A Soviet aircraft Tu-142MK, flies above a statue of Vladimir Lenin during a rehearsal of the Naval parade in St.Petersburg, RussiaDmitri Lovetsky/AP Photo
Alvaro Barrientos/AP Photo
A teenager dives into water to cool off at the sea during a summer day, in San Sebastian, northern Spain. July 29, 2022Alvaro Barrientos/AP Photo
Panagiotis Balaskas/AP Photo
A firefighter aircraft drops water over a forest fire as smoke rises near Vrisa village, on the eastern Aegean island of Lesbos. July 24, 2022Panagiotis Balaskas/AP Photo
David Cliff/AP Photo
Spectators watch from balconies the T20 Cricket match between England and South Africa in Bristol, England. July 27, 2022David Cliff/AP Photo
Emrah Gurel/AP Photo
A hand shape sculpture is reflected in the water at the Byzantine-era Basilica Cistern in Istanbul, Turkey. July 27, 2022Emrah Gurel/AP Photo
AP Photo
Fireworks illuminate skies over the newly built Peljesac Bridge in Komarna, southern Croatia, July 26, 2022AP Photo

