Belgium's foreign minister and deputy prime minister Sophie Wilmès has formally resigned to care for her ill husband.

Wilmès confirmed on Thursday that she would be stepping down from her roles after her husband -- former Australian footballer Christopher Stone -- was diagnosed with "aggressive brain cancer".

The 47-year-old had temporarily stepped away from her role in the Belgian government in April.

Since her departure, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has assumed the responsibilities of foreign minister, but her formal resignation now opens the door to a cabinet reshuffle.

"My husband's illness will be a difficult battle that I want to fight alongside him and alongside our children," Wilmès wrote in a statement.

"My current duties in government would not allow me to do so," she said, adding that she would continue as an MP for the liberal Mouvement Réformateur.

Wilmès was Belgium’s first female prime minister from 2019 to 2020, before becoming foreign minister.

"Our government is losing a great lady," De Croo said on Thursday evening, hailing Wilmès' "courageous choice".

"It is a choice that is worthy of the person she is, sincere. It is a choice that makes us all reflect on the meaning of life and reminds us of her priorities," he added.