Student charged with murdering two teachers at school in Malmö

Swedish prosecutors have charged an 18-year-old man over the murders of two teachers at a school in Malmö.

The suspect, who was a student at the secondary school, was arrested shortly after attacking and killing two women with a knife and an axe on March 21.

Both victims were found on the third floor of the central Malmö Latin School in southern Sweden, 10 minutes after police were alerted.

Prosecutors say the 18-year-old wasn’t previously known to authorities and had no criminal record.

Anders Elison, the defendant’s lawyer, had earlier told Swedish media that his client's actions were “completely inexplicable” and that the attack was not aimed at the school or the two teachers. He also claimed that the young man suffered from mental health problems.

Around 50 people were inside the school at the time of the attack, and many students locked themselves in classrooms.

The 18-year-old man faces up to life in prison if convicted of the two murders. The trial will take place from 20 July in Malmö.