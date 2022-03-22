Suspect arrested after two teachers murdered at Malmö school

Swedish police are investigating after two teachers were killed at a secondary school in Malmö.

An 18-year-old student was arrested at the scene on Monday in Sweden’s third-largest city, police confirmed on Tuesday. The victims were two women in their 50s, police added.

The suspect wasn’t previously known to the police and had no criminal record.

“For now it is far too early to comment on that,” Malmö Police Chief Petra Stenkula told a news conference.

"We can't say today whether he had any connection with the teachers," she added.

Stenkula said officers found the suspect and two victims on the third floor of the central Malmö Latin School, adding that the situation was then “under control”.

Police said in a statement that they were called shortly after 17:00 on Monday, and cordoned off the building as armed officers arrived at the scene.

The two women were taken to hospital but were later confirmed to have died. The 18-year-old is being held on suspicion of murder.

Searches are being carried out at the suspect's home in the nearby town of Trelleborg, according to investigators.

A Swedish flag at half-mast outside the school after the killings. Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP

Police have not confirmed media reports that the suspect had been armed with a knife and an axe and had called the authorities themselves.

Some of the 50 students still on the school premises had locked themselves inside classrooms during the incident. Authorities have no information of any further injuries.

Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has expressed “sadness and dismay” at the killings.

"The police and prosecutors must find out what happened so that the person behind this is held accountable for their actions," she added on Facebook.

All classes were suspended Tuesday and the school remained closed.