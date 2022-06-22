Turkish authorities battle wildfire near resort town of Marmaris

Firefighters have largely contained a wildfire that broke out in southwestern Turkey, officials have said.

The blaze broke out on Tuesday evening in the Bordubet region, near the holiday resort of Marmaris on Turkey’s Aegean coast.

The flames spread rapidly due to strong winds and forced 30 homes near the forested region to be evacuated, according to Turkish media.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

The Anadolu news agency said around 1,600 personnel were involved in efforts to bring the fire under control, including teams brought in from neighbouring provinces.

A total of 20 helicopters and 14 planes were deployed, the agency added.

Mehmet Oktay, the mayor of Marmaris had stated on Tuesday that the situation "does not look good" due to the winds, but officials now say weather conditions have improved.

"We can cautiously say that the fire has largely been brought under control," said Turkish Forestry Minister Vahit Kirisci.

Wildfires tore through forests in Turkey’s Mediterranean and Aegean regions last summer, killing at least eight people and countless animals.

The blazes were described as the worst in Turkey’s history and generated criticism toward the country's government.