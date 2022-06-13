Malmo has introduced bins that "talk dirty" in a bid to discourage people from dropping rubbish in the streets.

A sensual female voice utters phrases such as "ooooh, right there yeah", "aaaah, that was crazy good" and "hmmm... a little more next time" each time the bin is fed with litter.

Two rubbish bins on Davidshallsbron bridge in Sweden's southern city have been equipped with loudspeakers and the recorded voice.

The objective of the campaign is to get people talking about what is really dirty, dropping rubbish.

The talking bins, installed a few years ago, were used during the COVID-19 pandemic to encourage locals to keep their distance from each other.

Equipped with a detector and a sound module, the bin launches a short voice message each time a user opens the bin.