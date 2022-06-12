Live: Battles rage across Ukraine's east, fierce standoff in SievierodonetskComments
Fierce street-to-street fighting is ongoing in the key eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, with the Russian shelling hitting a nitrogen fertilizer plant sheltering hundreds of civilians, resulting in a large fire, Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Haidai said.
Outside of the Donbas, Ukrainian officials have reported that the army has made progress in repelling the Russian forces in the Kherson region, while the Ternopil region was bombarded overnight by the Russians.
Follow the latest developments in our live blog below
Sunday's key points:
- Intense fighting continued in Sievierodonetsk, according to regional governor Serhiy Haidai, while the Ukrainian forces have repelled a Russian advance on Popasna on Saturday night.
- Scholz, Macron and Draghi are planning to visit the Ukrainian capital and meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of the G7 summit.
- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, visiting Kyiv, told President Zelenskyy that Brussels would finalise its assessment on Ukraine's eligibility for EU membership "by the end of next week".
- Ukrainian and British officials warned that Russian forces are relying on Soviet-era missiles that are "highly inaccurate" and likely to cause significant civilian casualties, due to a lack of more precise modern weapons.
- Russia on Saturday handed out its first passports to residents of Kherson and Melitopol in southern Ukraine.
- Nearly 800 children have been killed or injured in Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s invasion, Ukrainian authorities said Saturday.
- Kyiv insists it was ready for war after President Biden said Zelenskyy "didn’t want to hear" US intelligence reports that Russia was planning to invade Ukraine.
- Nine eastern flank countries have met in Bucharest to demand more help from NATO to counter the Russian threat.
Scholz, Macron and Draghi plan to visit Kyiv before end of June, German press claims
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi are all planning to travel to Ukraine's capital before the G7 meets at the end of June.
But none of the leaders has yet confirmed that the visit will go ahead, Bild am Sonntag reported on Sunday.
If it does happen, it will be the first time the three have visited Kyiv since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February, now holding about 20% of the country under its control.
IAEA receiving data from Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant again, agency says
The connection between the Ukrainian nuclear power plant of Zaporizhzhia -- under Russian control since early March, and the International Atomic Energy Agency -- is restored almost a month and a half after the loss of transmissions, announced the Ukrainian operator, Energoatom.
The connection had been lost on 30 May, "when the Russians cut off the Ukrainian cell phone operator Vodafone at Enerhodar", the city that hosts the plant.
"Thanks to the joint efforts of Energoatom and Vodafone ... the connection between the site's nuclear material monitoring servers and the IAEA was restored," Energoatom added in the statement.
The IAEA said this week that it was "actively working" to organize a visit to the Zaporizhzhia plant, which Ukraine opposes as long as the site is occupied by the Russians.