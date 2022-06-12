Fierce street-to-street fighting is ongoing in the key eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, with the Russian shelling hitting a nitrogen fertilizer plant sheltering hundreds of civilians, resulting in a large fire, Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Haidai said.

Outside of the Donbas, Ukrainian officials have reported that the army has made progress in repelling the Russian forces in the Kherson region, while the Ternopil region was bombarded overnight by the Russians.

