Queen Elizabeth II is celebrating 70 years on the throne. With the Royal Family and the Queen in attendance, the ceremonial Trooping the Colour parade on Thursday kicked off four days of festivities across the country. These early photographs document the celebrations of an unprecedented anniversary in British history.

The British Royal Family stands on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London. June 2, 2022 Aaron Chown/PA via AP Photo

People pack the Mall as the British Royal family come onto the balcony of Buckingham Place after the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London. June 2, 2022 Aaron Chown/PA via AP Photo

The Red Arrows during a flypast after the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London, June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. RAF SAC Sarah Barsby/UK MOD © Crown copyright 2022 via AP Photo

Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Jonathan Brady/PA via AP Photo

ueen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Kent watch from the balcony during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade in London, June 2, 2022 Jonathan Brady/PA via AP Photo

Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis watch the Trooping of the Colour in London. June 2, 2022 Matt Dunham/AP Photo

The Queen's guards march during the Trooping the Colour parade at Horse Guards, London, June 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee Jeff Mitchell/PA via AP Photo

Prince George, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, leave Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade in London Jonathan Brady/PA via AP Photo

From left, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte leave Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade in London. Jonathan Brady/PA via AP Photo

An Irish wolfhound leads as Guards take part in the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards, central London. June 2, 2022 Matt Dunham/AP Photo

Police officers remove a man who ran into the path of the royal procession on The Mall, London, ahead of the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London. June 2, 2022 David Cliff/AP Photo

Members of the Household Division Foot Guards march past Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour in London. June 2, 2022 Paul Ellis/PA via AP Photo

Members of the Household Division Foot Guards' bands march past Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Color in London, Thursday, June 2, 2022 Paul Ellis/PA via AP

This is the Queen's first jubilee without her husband Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away last year.