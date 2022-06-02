Latest Live Coverage

Czech Republic

Czech Republic: Two killed and 50 injured in fire at Alzheimer's nursing home

By Euronews  with AP, AFP
More than 100 firefighters were deployed to tackle the blaze.
Two people have died and more than 50 others are injured after a fire broke out at a nursing home for Alzheimer's patients in the Czech Republic.

The regional rescue service said they had used ladders to evacuate 56 patients from the home in Roztoky, a town just north of Prague.

"The fire brigade has unfortunately found two people dead," the authority said on Thursday.

A total of 54 were injured -- with two in critical condition -- according to officials. Nearly 100 firefighters were battling the blaze.

“Fortunately, we have no reports of deaths,” said Petra Peckova, the head of the regional government.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire to break out on Wednesday evening.