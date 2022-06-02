Two people have died and more than 50 others are injured after a fire broke out at a nursing home for Alzheimer's patients in the Czech Republic.

The regional rescue service said they had used ladders to evacuate 56 patients from the home in Roztoky, a town just north of Prague.

"The fire brigade has unfortunately found two people dead," the authority said on Thursday.

A total of 54 were injured -- with two in critical condition -- according to officials. Nearly 100 firefighters were battling the blaze.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire to break out on Wednesday evening.