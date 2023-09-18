Watch: Bushfire sweeps through Beerwah area of Queensland, Australia

Residents in central Queensland, Australia, were on high alert after a bushfire gathered speed near the town of Beerwah on the Sunshine Coast on Monday.

However, authorities confirmed that the inferno was contained at 4.15 pm local time.

This follows an evacuation order issued by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services for people living in the Fairbairn State Forest, Emerald and Beerwah to leave their homes.

Authorities said there was still a chance the fire could burn for several more days and that there was a significant amount of smoke in the region.