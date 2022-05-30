A new model railway museum opened in Florence on 29 May and is called HZero.
The model railway covers 280 square metres and is housed in a former cinema in Florence, a few steps from the Santa Maria Novella station.
This highly detailed installation was designed and built by the Marquis Giuseppe Paternò Castello di San Giuliano.
It all started in 1972, when he went to a toy shop to buy a model car, but came away with something a little different.
The model is continually updated.
The miniaturised landscapes evoke the mountainous contours of the Dolomites, the architecture inspired by Berlin and the seascapes inspired by a Tuscan island.
The Italian studio Karmachina has designed an interplay of light, music and projections to simulate the change of seasons and the passage from day to night.
More No Comment
Demonstration outside the EU summit in support of Ukraine
Egypt unveils a treasure trove of ancient artifacts
Damascus bar acts as a diary
High-tech race to map Ukraine's damaged historic buildings
Zelensky visits Ukraine's east for first time since invasion
New Zealander wins lumberjack world championship in Vienna
Jewish nationalists gather to celebrate ahead of the "Jerusalem Day"
25-tonne humpback whale dies off coast of Valencia
'Triangle of Sadness' wins Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Fest
Real Madrid fans celebrate 14th Champions League win
Exhibition of destroyed Russian military equipment opens in Kyiv
Thousands attend NRA Convention
Celebrity canines get teeth into awards at film festival
King Felipe attends the military parade for Armed Forces Day
Hundreds of students attend protest march in Chile