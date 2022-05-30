Ukrainian activists held a demonstration in Brussels ahead of Monday's EU summit to call for tougher sanctions against Russia.
The protesters point out that European Union officials had promised full sanctions on Russian oil and gas by the beginning of June, but so far, at the end of May, there has been no oil embargo.
The EU has already imposed five sets of sanctions on Russia over its war in Ukraine. The EU has targeted more than 1,000 people, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and senior government officials, as well as pro-Kremlin oligarchs, banks, the coal industry and others.
More No Comment
Huge model railway opens to public in Florence
Egypt unveils a treasure trove of ancient artifacts
Damascus bar acts as a diary
High-tech race to map Ukraine's damaged historic buildings
Zelensky visits Ukraine's east for first time since invasion
New Zealander wins lumberjack world championship in Vienna
Jewish nationalists gather to celebrate ahead of the "Jerusalem Day"
25-tonne humpback whale dies off coast of Valencia
'Triangle of Sadness' wins Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Fest
Real Madrid fans celebrate 14th Champions League win
Exhibition of destroyed Russian military equipment opens in Kyiv
Thousands attend NRA Convention
Celebrity canines get teeth into awards at film festival
King Felipe attends the military parade for Armed Forces Day
Hundreds of students attend protest march in Chile