Following the reports of Moscow having to reactivate its T-62 tanks — Soviet-era armour introduced in 1961 — Ukrainian officials stated its forces destroyed about 30% of Russia's more modern ones, a figure that is only expected to increase according to Interior Ministry advisor Viktor Andrusiv.

Meanwhile, reports from Sievierodonetsk claim that the Ukrainian forces are in a "tough position", with the fiercest fighting taking place in the outskirts of the only Kiyv-controlled city in the Luhansk region.

