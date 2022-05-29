Live: Ukraine claims it destroyed about one-third of Russia's modern tanksComments
Following the reports of Moscow having to reactivate its T-62 tanks — Soviet-era armour introduced in 1961 — Ukrainian officials stated its forces destroyed about 30% of Russia's more modern ones, a figure that is only expected to increase according to Interior Ministry advisor Viktor Andrusiv.
Meanwhile, reports from Sievierodonetsk claim that the Ukrainian forces are in a "tough position", with the fiercest fighting taking place in the outskirts of the only Kiyv-controlled city in the Luhansk region.
Follow the latest developments on Sunday in our live blog below, or watch our live coverage in the player above:
Sunday's key events:
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron held a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin on Saturday, calling for "serious direct negotiations" with Kyiv and the release of Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered at Azovstal.
Some 30% of Russia's more modern tanks have been destroyed in Ukraine while about 30,000 soldiers were killed, according to Kyiv officials. The Kremlin has not commented on these figures or made its own casualty reports.
Kyiv fears a repeat of the horrors of Mariupol as a Russian offensive in the eastern Donbas region makes progress amidst intense fighting.
In Lithuania, ordinary citizens rallied around a donation drive to buy a Bayraktar drone for the Ukrainian forces, with the €5-million goal met in four days.
Russian Orthodox Church denied that the Ukrainian Orthodox Church has declared independence or gained autocephaly, stating on Saturday that its unity is "preserved".
Nearly 3 million Ukrainian refugees have left the countries bordering Ukraine, where they flocked after the Russian invasion, to move to other non-neighbouring European countries, according to the UNHCR.
Russia's Gazprom claims it continued to ship gas to Europe through Ukraine
Russian gas producer Gazprom said on Sunday its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point stood at 44.1 million cubic metres (mcm), up from 43.96 mcm on Saturday.
An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.
Danish anti-ship missiles, US howitzers arrive in Ukraine
Ukraine has started receiving Harpoon anti-ship missiles from Denmark and self-propelled howitzers from the US -- arms that will bolster forces fighting Russia's invasion, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Saturday.
"The coastal defence of our country will not only be strengthened by Harpoon missiles – they will be used by trained Ukrainian teams," Reznikov wrote on his Facebook page.
He said Harpoon shore-to-ship missiles would be operated alongside Ukrainian Neptune missiles to defend the coast, including the southern port of Odesa.